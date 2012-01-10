Manhattan-Based Physical Therapy Clinic ‘BodyFit’ Helps Patients Relieve Chronic Pain, for Good

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2012 -- Studies have shown each year more than 45 million Americans suffer from chronic headaches. And in an effort to relieve these headaches, sufferers spend more than $2 billion on over-the counter medications.



Headaches can be caused from a number of ailments including stress, strained muscles, neck pain, temporomandibular joint or jaw pain (TMJ) and more.



What many people do not realize is physical therapy can help treat chronic headaches by getting to the root of the problem.



Numerous people throughout New York City are choosing to alleviate their persistent pain and regain power over their lives with help from the top-notch therapists at BodyFit. With one convenient location in Manhattan, the therapists at the premier healthcare clinic have more than 25 years of collective experience and multiple advanced certifications. Through hands-on technique, movement re-education, therapeutic exercise and patient education, the physical therapy NYC clinic helps people achieve their rehabilitation goals. BodyFit also offers massage, Pilates NYC, yoga, acupuncture, MELT and the Alexander Technique in their bright, spacious and inviting facility.



For anyone looking for “physical therapy Manhattan,” the therapists at BodyFit are highly trained in all aspects of orthopedic rehabilitation and also specialize in manual therapy, Pilates-based rehabilitation, TMJ-related disorders, and pre- and post-partum women’s health.



According to past patients, the therapists at BodyFit take the definition of physical therapy, “the science of healing and art of caring,” to the next level.



“I had chronic debilitating TMJ pain and muscle tightness and was told I may need surgery,” said Susan C., a patient of BodyFit. “Within the first few sessions with Monica, I realized my everyday life could be significantly improved…and it has! Over 80 percent of my debilitating pain is gone, and I now know how to resolve the pain on my own and have avoided unnecessary surgery.”



Allie B, another patient, agrees, “BodyFit therapists are truly specialists at treating TMJ. Along with manual work, I was given complete postural re-education and a detailed customized program to target my specific problem. The therapists’ knowledge and skill were unparalleled, and they really cared about helping me. After going for PT, I am finally headache-free!”



The treatment philosophy at the physical therapy Chelsea clinic is simple - to help people overcome their pain and empower them to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle.



About BodyFit

BodyFit is a physical-therapist-owned center for physical therapy and wellness founded by Katherine Pope, PT, DPT, Katherine Hudson Tan, PT, MS, OCS, CCTT, and Monica Vitenson, PT, MSPT, OCS, CCTT. With one convenient location in Manhattan, BodyFit provides a host of services including physical therapy, massage, Pilates, yoga, acupuncture, MELT and the Alexander Technique. The highly trained therapists’ approach is founded on professionalism, compassion and attention to detail.