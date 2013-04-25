Manhattan Beach Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr. Annie Chiu, Announces Release of Her New Website to Match Modern Practice Facility

Manhattan Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- As part of her ongoing commitment to provide patients with the latest in cosmetic enhancements and, dermatological treatments, Dr. Annie Chiu, a board-certified dermatologist in Manhattan Beach, proudly announces the release of a new user friendly website for her practice. Focused on cosmetic dermatology and general dermatology in Manhattan Beach, ranging from facial rejuvenation, non-surgical enhancement around the eyes and lips, to skin cancer treatment and prevention, the new site offers a high quality, enriching online experience to both her prospective and current patients.



The website is extremely easy to navigate contains comprehensive information about general and cosmetic dermatology ranging from injectables to laser treatments and skin care to skin cancer treatment, The Derm Institute aims to be a “one-stop shop" for all of Manhattan Beach and Redondo Beach patients’ dermatological and cosmetic needs.



Dr. Chiu specializes in a results-driven approach to skin care and cutting-edge advanced technique cosmetic procedures. Her Boutique Style Dermatology practice provides state-of-the-art treatments with a caring and healing touch to create a pleasant secure environment, and beautiful results for each and every patient.



About Dr. Annie Chiu

Dr. Annie Chiu is a Board Certified Dermatologist located on the border of Manhattan Beach and North Redondo Beach. She received her Medical Degree from Stanford University and her Bachelors of Science from UC Berkeley, where she graduated with top honors. She completed her Dermatology residency at Emory University and prior to opening her private practice, Dr. Chiu practiced at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Group and was also Director of Dermatology at the Murad inclusive Health Medical Group. She is currently on the Dermatology staff of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.



The Derm Institute is Iocated at 1636 Aviation Boulevard Suite 201, North Redondo Beach CA. Dr. Chiu can be reached at (310) 939-9800. She can also be contacted online via her website http://www.thederminstitute.com



