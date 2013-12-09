Manhattan Beach Dermatologist Now Offering Exclusive Pre-Launch of Newly FDA Approved JUVÉDERM VOLUMA XC

Redondo Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- The Derm Institute, a boutique style dermatologist practice in Manhattan Beach, is proud to announce they are now offering the revolutionary JUVÉDERM VOLUMA™ XC exclusively to their South Bay patients. Juvéderm Voluma is the newest and most robust of the Juvederm family of products as it is the first and only dermal filler to be approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration to temporarily correct age-related volume loss in the cheek area in adults ages 21 and over. This product was developed to specifically create natural-looking results that are also FDA approved to last for up to two years.



Juvéderm Voluma is a smooth sugar molecule gel substance made of Hyaluronic Acid (HA) that is used for global volumnization and lift in the facial area. Hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring hydrating substance found in your skin, diminishes as you age which causes the skin to lose its volume and structure. Treatment with Juvéderm Voluma combats these effects by adding a natural lift against gravity by restoring volume to the face, providing natural contouring, and smoothing out the appearance of wrinkles.



Dr. Annie Chiu is a leading expert in global non-invasive rejuvenation for the face, hands, neck, and chest. She is a training injector for multiple companies, and applies her sense of beauty and knowledge of the aging skin for a natural, beautiful result. She is proud to be one of the elite injectors selected by Allergan to pre-launch Juvéderm Voluma XC exclusively to her South Bay patients before the product is officially available to the rest of the country.



The Derm Institute is thrilled to be one of the first to offer this exciting new product in the South Bay area. Contact us today to schedule your complementary consultation with Dr. Chiu to discover if Juvéderm Voluma is right for you.



About The Derm Institute

The Derm Institute, a boutique style cosmetic and medical dermatology center located in Redondo Beach, specializes in non-surgical, anti-aging procedures with minimal or no downtime. Dr. Annie Chiu, the center’s board certified dermatologist, received her Medical Degree from Stanford University while completing her Dermatology residency at Emory University. Prior to opening her private practice, Dr. Chiu practiced at Cedars-Sinai Medical Group and was also Director of Dermatology at the Murad Inclusive Health Medical Group. Dr. Chiu strongly believes in patient advocacy and outreach, organizing community awareness and skin cancer screening programs in both Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach. Dr. Chiu is honored to be an internationally featured and recognized dermatologist and is proud to bring the highest level of care and expertise to the South Bay community.



To learn more about Dr. Chiu or Juvéderm Voluma XC, call (310) 939-9800 or visit www.thederminstitute.com.



MEDIA CONTACT:

COMPANY NAME: Liliana Molina

EMAIL: lmolina@aestheticbrandmarketing.com

LOCATION: 1636 Aviation Boulevard Ste. 201

North Redondo Beach, CA 90278

WEBSITE: www.thederminstitute.com