Manhattan Rhinoplasty Pro Discusses Facebook and Plastic Surgery

Some patients are earning money when it comes to plastic surgery while others are spending it.



The increasing popularity of social sites like Facebook is causing more concern with appearances and is serving as a catalyst for facial surgery according to statistics released by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Inc.



Spending money: Plastic surgery because of envy.



"Unflattering self-images and envy of a good looking peer were convicting people to address their image long before social sites become popular," says Dr. Andrew Miller, a Manhattan rhinoplasty pro.



Those who want to delve deeper into why social sites - Facebook in particular - trigger envious thoughts can find more information here.



Making money: Plastic surgery to get the job.



There are many studies, including this one from Psychology Today, which claim that better, younger looking people find jobs easier and make lot more than less attractive individuals, believes Dr. Miller, a Manhattan breast augmentation surgeon.



Many see plastic surgery as job security or an investment that gets them the job sooner, or secures them a higher wage.



What procedures are these people getting?



Cosmetic, minimally invasive procedures rose by nearly 100 percent since 2000, according to numbers from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons' annual Plastic Surgery Statistics Report.



Many procedures fall under this category, but those with largest increases include:



1- Botulinum toxin type A (Botox, Dysport) + 680 percent



- Relaxes forehead lines, crow's feet and other facial wrinkles



2- Soft Tissue Fillers (Juvederm, Radiesse, etc.) + 205 percent



- Plumps wrinkles, lips, cheeks and more



3- Laser Resurfacing (Fraxel or Ablative lasers) + 198 percent



- Improves fine lines, sun damage and acne scarring



"These procedures yield nice facial enhancement when used as individual treatments and even more dramatic results when combined," says Miller, a New York plastic surgeon who specializes in facial plastic surgery.



