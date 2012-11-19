Manila City Tour Launches Attractive Holiday Packages

Pasig City, Metro-Manila -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- When one hears about names such as Nielson tower, Casa manila, Luneta park, San Agustin church and Fort Santiago the tourist paradise of Philippines, manila pops up. With rising number of tourists frequenting manila, the region has been hailed as the fastest growing tourist attractions in south Asia. Manila city tour launched attractive tourist packages to deliver memorable holiday services.



Manila city tour provides the best of the amenities to provide the best memories to the tourists. The tour agency has its own fleet of cars that are well maintained with the latest facilities. With impressive network among various providers, the tour company offers the lowest prices for tourists willing to travel across manila.



Manila has always been a hub of tourist activity with many attractive destinations. From places of historical significance to amusement parks, the city is one of the best places to explore during vacations. “Manila city tour offers excellent packages like the Tagatay Ride tour, manila bay sunset dinner cruise and villa Escurede at the most competitive prices” state Rick and Jane St. john of manila city tour service.



The tour operators provide the best services that will address the needs of tourists visiting manila. Some of the best services like manila city tours, day trips outside the city limits, private tours, night tours, sunset dinner cruises and theatre shows are offered to suit the interests of people visiting manila. With improved customer services that are delivered by manila city tour, tourists visiting the place can expect the best services.



There are an increasing number of tourist activities that takes place in Philippines every year. The presence of a well reputed tour agency is a welcome relief for people who want the best experience. Manila city tour is well managed in terms of network and guaranteed low fares for the best travel deals. The tour agency specializes in delivering over 30 sightseeing tours in manila thereby ensuring great diversified choice for tourists.



Manila city tour provides secure online booking services that can ensure instant confirmation about the fares and room allotments. Tourists can also have free access to videos and pictures in order to make quick decisions about the packages that work for them.



For further information on the best deals log on to www.manilacitytour.com or call +63.916.374.1110



Mary Jane Bangga

Amberland Plaza, Suite 509

Dona Julia Vargas Avenue, Ortigas Center

Pasig City, Metro-Manila Philippines 1605

https://www.manilacitytour.com

Email :rick@manilahosting.net