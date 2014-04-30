Manipal Hospitals Joins PlacidWay to Promote a World-Class Network of Hospitals

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- PlacidWay, a leading medical provider and resource based in Denver, Colorado, has recently developed a relationship with Manipal Hospitals, a healthcare network of hospitals and clinics in India.



Manipal Hospitals provide care for a number of medical conditions and disease processes, including liver and digestive disorders, neurological and cardiac issues, offering a comprehensive cancer center, dental sciences, endocrine and metabolic disorder specialists, and reproductive services, to name a few.



Benny Charles Daniel, head of the International Department at Manipal, states, "Manipal Hospitals Group is committed to offering excellent and patient-centered medical care and facilities to society at economical and affordable prices. Everyone should benefit from access to health facilities and treatments, which we’re proud to provide that."



Providing state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure in their facilities, Manipal Hospitals network provides highly trained and experienced physicians and surgeons. Patient centered care is a key aspect of all treatment programs and surgeries at the hospital centers. "Specialists in genetics, robotic assisted surgery, growth and hormone medicine, plastic and cosmetic surgeries and laboratory diagnostic services are available at Manipal Hospitals network," says Pramod Goel, CEO of PlacidWay. "With over 50 years of experience, their vision, mission, and compassionate care has reached across economic and cultural boundaries to provide the best in affordability and accessibility to domestic and international patients."



Manipal Hospitals has been accredited by the NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers), the NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories, as well as ISO Certification 9001:2008 in a multi-specialty healthcare services in diagnostics, nursing, clinical and Allied health areas.



India continues to be a major destination for foreign travelers seeking not only the best in care, but superlative yet affordable services, technologies, and patient-centered care. For more information about Manipal Hospitals and their network throughout Bangalore in India, visit PlacidWay.com.



About PlacidWay

PlacidWay is a leader in the medical tourism industry, dedicated to offering accurate, up-to-date information and resources regarding medical travel, international providers, treatments, procedures and destinations for international travelers. For press inquiries about PlacidWay or to arrange an interview with Pramod Goel, call +1.303.317.3607, or visit info@placidway.com.