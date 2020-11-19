MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at MannKind Corporation.



Investors who purchased shares of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain MannKind directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Westlake Village, CA based MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. MannKind Corporation reporte that its annual Total Revenue rose from $27.85 million in 2018 to $63.03 million in 2019 and that its Net Loss declined from $77.29 million in 2018 to $40.99 million in 2019.



Shares of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) closed on November 18, 2020, at $2.78 per share.



