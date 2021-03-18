Manon Andrieux - Fashion Lifestyle, Beauty Model and Instagram Influencer

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Manon Andrieux is a well-known name in the world of modeling. Having modeled for several beauty brands, Manon is now a famous Instagram influencer and her followers seem to simply adore her style and charismatic personality. Manon started her career as a model in 2011 but it did not take her long to get busy with here modeling career. In the early days itself, Manon was represented by Elite Model Management Company and bagged several projects to work with top brands from the beauty industry. Modeling is a career which does not favor all. It favors those who are hardworking, persistent and of course talented. Young Manon had a lot of these qualities which is why she witnessed success from the very beginning itself.



Thanks to Social Media, celebrities such as Manon Andrieux are able to get closer to their fan base. It took her very little time to gain popularity on this platform as well. With millions of followers already going gaga over her charm and grace, this model has also been a source of inspiration for many young and aspiring models. It was not just about posts and whereabouts. Manon reached out to her followers through beauty tutorials which became an instant hit. Manon did not hesitate to share her professional knowledge with others. And this is what makes her unique and inspiring. Manon gradually rose to fame faster and she thanks here followers for all the support and care they have shown.



Manon Andrieux holds a DUT in Business and Administration Management from the University of Toulouse. Here career goals would have been different if she had chosen to follow her credentials. However, she was always drawn to modeling and despite a successful stint in other areas, she decided to pursue her passion. And the industry is blessed to have a personality such as Manon who has inspired millions to follow a beauty regime no matter what. During the pandemic, the model had continued to inspire her followers and reach out to more and more people.



Modeling projects keep Manon very busy. With regular photo shoots and shooting for her short films, Manon still manages to find time to stay active on her social media pages. Manon comes with all the qualities that today's youngsters look for in their role model. Manon believes that despite her hard work, persistence and commitment, it is her fans, followers and well-wishers who have brought her the real success. Manon doesn't hesitate to admit that she has had an amazing career so far. However, she is on a constant lookout for better opportunities that can add to her skills.



