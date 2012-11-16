Manor Cottages Gain Great Reviews for Offering the True Cotswolds Experience for Short Breaks and Long Term Lets

Oxfordshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- The Cotswolds are designated in the UK as an area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and it is no surprise that they served as the inspiration for artists, composers and novelists for centuries. They attract holiday makers from all over the world to experience the relaxed, pastoral lifestyle and calm British countryside in a unique way. It would be a shame to ruin this experience by not taking it to its fullest extent, and Manor Cottages enable individuals to do just that, by offering out authentic, beautiful Cotswolds cottages for short term and long term lets.



Their website offers an easy search function in which individuals can set parameters according to their needs and budget to find matching cottages, which are featured replete with high quality imagery inside and out, and detailed descriptions of features and facilities. The site has been getting great reviews from tourists for offering cottages that reflect the true Cotswold experience.



The homepage makes use of a dynamic content gallery of featured cottages, as well as a tiled menu showing special offers of up to 20% off the usual price. They also delineate the content by its location in different areas of particular interest and beauty for holiday makers who have a special wish to visit a particular part of the region.



A spokesperson for Manor Cottages explained the advantages, “We offer one of the most comprehensive lists of holiday cottages of any region in the UK, and we also happen to support the most picturesque and beautiful region, which is a handy combination. Unlike hotels, where every room is identical and fitted with the same Ikea sensibilities, subject to the same restrictions and overpriced food and drinks, a holiday cottage offers an authentic charm and unique, homely environment which supports a relaxing holiday experience far better than hard mattresses and pillow mints. We personally expect every cottage we list on the site, ensuring that our high standards –established over twenty years- are fulfilled before we arrange for our clients to spend their holiday there. We have also begun to offer Bath accommodation to the same standard- another area of particular beauty and history in the UK.”



About Manor Cottages

Manor Cottages offer a fine collection of holiday cottages and houses in the Cotswolds, one of the most beautiful areas of the British Isles. Their properties are carefully selected to offer a range of style and charm to satisfy every holiday need and budget. Every property is furnished and equipped to a high standard, as consumers can expect from the Cotswolds' leading holiday cottage agency. For more information please visit: http://www.manorcottages.co.uk