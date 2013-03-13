Man's Private Erotic Diary Breaks New Ground; Giving Raw Insight Into Heart & Soul of a 'Stallion'

Fresno, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- After breaking up with his wife, Giovanni DiMauro decided to embark on an adventure across Australia. Thanks to the explicit diary he kept, DiMauro drew inspiration from his own erotic experiences to write compelling fiction based on his own true story.



‘In Search of a Soul Mate’ is that diary; raw, explicit and guaranteed to shudder the loins of anyone that reads it.



Synopsis:



If you have ever been in love, then this book is for you! If you’ve ever loved and lost, felt adrift and found your course again, it truly is a must read.



Follow Giovanni as he shares his voyage through his diary entries, day by day, detailing all of his life altering experiences. From his fervent days and nights with beautiful women, to times of question and sadness, all while exploring the beauty of nature in which Australia has to offer; feel the magic and spice of life unfolding as he follows his intuition and his heart.



Share in the mystery of traveling alone in the world, in search of peace, love, joy, and passion, In Search of a Soul Mate.



Containing everything from spirituality, sensuality, animal sexuality, humor, seduction and even an affair with a married woman, the author is confident his book has wide appeal.



“The book is of vital importance to both men and women. Men will be able to use my stories to develop the courage and inspiration to find out what women really want. Equally, women will find it awakens their naughty side by illustrating the powerful fantasy of having access to her lover’s private diaries,” says DiMauro.



He continues, “It contains very, very explicit sex; the kind that will arouse any man or woman and get them in the mood for some hot passion of their own. The book fuses this detailed action with very honest emotion. For example, there’s one scene where I return to visit my ex-wife while I’m back in the area. We engage in some very hardcore sex that contains multiple orgasms, sex toys and an ending that any couple will want to recreate for themselves.”



Even though the book contains adventurous and wild encounters, DiMauro remains insistent that each scene is inspired by true events in his own life.



“The diary really is a fusion of fact and fiction. It’s an extremely heart-felt story that exposes the total inside of a man. It’s a very soulful read that men and women will be able to dip in and out of at any point. No matter which page you turn, there is always something naughty, exciting and often educational (in the erotic sense!) to read,” he adds.



With the book’s popularity expected to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copy as soon as possible.



‘In Search of a Soul Mate’, published by Sebastian Publishing Company, is available now: http://amzn.to/VNM2jJ



For more information, visit the book’s official website: www.insearchofasoulmate.com



About Giovanni DiMauro

Born in Hawaii, Giovanni DiMauro spent the first five years of his life enjoying the beach. The next 12 years were spent in seclusion on a ranch in Oregon. At 17, he moved to California and became an entrepreneur, starting several different successful enterprises. At 28, Giovanni took a four-year sabbatical, studying spirituality and realizing his dream of traveling around the world. He is currently an author and real estate broker living in California.