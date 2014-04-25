Manual Link Building to Relaunch as Marketing Signals Due to Changing SEO Landscape

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- SEO outsourcing company Manual Link Building are to relaunch under the new name Marketing Signals. The company, which has been under the Manual Link Building moniker since 2009, cite the changing landscape of SEO as their main reason for the rebrand. Given how strict the rules have become for link building in the post-penguin era, many of the techniques that the company used in the past can no longer be considered as safe or effective in 2014.



Managing Director of Marketing Signals Gareth Hoyle said:

“SEO has fundamentally changed. We can no longer game the system like we used to be able to. Google is catching up with the blatant SEO techniques that many of us previously used. The emphasis has shifted from direct anchor text on made for SEO sites towards natural links via value added content on the web”



The company are promising the same high levels of service, transparency and convenience as before, and will continue to specialise as a supplier for marketing and digital media agencies, whilst also working directly with a number of end user clients.



Marketing Signals will promote a wider range of services than Manual Link Building, and aim to increase the quality and reduce the risks involved in their outsourced SEO offering. Along with quality search signals like blogger outreach, onpage SEO and infographic creation, they will also start to promote services in website development, social media management, content creation, Google account management and data gathering.



Talking about the additional services offered by Marketing Signals, Gareth Hoyle added:

“Data is driving so much of the world we live in right now. Having access to data for search marketing purposes is invaluable. From looking at what traffic source sent you the conversion to finding the industry influencers whom you should be reaching out to, data drives success in any marketing campaign. Our new product offerings massively expand our reach. From our traditional SEO and digital agency clients to PR professionals and end users, we can provide a service that will help scale the offering for our existing and future client base“



About Marketing Signals

Marketing Signals offer a range of digital marketing and SEO services. Formally known as Manual Link Building, they offer the same high levels of service, transparency and convenience that have made them a trusted supplier with their agency and end-user partners across the world.



Marketing Signals’ new website can be found at marketingsignals.com.



Company Details-

Company Name - Marketing Signals

Name - Gareth Hoyle

Email - hello@marketingsignals.com

Phone - +44 (0) 161 928 8799

Address - 2nd Floor Builder House, Mayors Road, Altrincham.

City - Cheshire

Zip - WA15 9RP

Country - United Kingdom



Twitter account - https://twitter.com/mrketingsignals



Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/marketingsignals



G Plus - https://plus.google.com/115105612142888334102/