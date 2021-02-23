Manual Resuscitators Market Share, Size, Industry Analysis, Demand, Growth and Research Report 2020-2026 : Philips Healthcare, Hopkins Medical Product, Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2021 -- Manual Resuscitators are used to standardized the provisions of adequate ventilation and sufficient oxygen concentrations when a ventilator is not available for procedures, namely, CPR, or suctioning. . It is necessary to keep manual resuscitators fully assembled so that it will be ready for immediate use. Big Valve Mast (BMV) is a simple manual resuscitator which is a portable handled ventilator comprising of three components viz. a bag, valve and a mask. Manual resuscitator or BMV is also known as Artificial Manual Breathing Unit (AMBU). There are two types of modality types, namely, disposable manual resuscitator and reusable manual resuscitator. Disposable manual resuscitators are commonly used to ventilate patients during cardiopulmonary resuscitation, suctioning, and intrahospital transport, and their clinical performance is critical. Reusable manual resuscitators can be used severally even after its purposed is served once. The global manual resuscitators market was valued at USD 459.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 640.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR 4.2%



Companies profiled for this market study



Key market participants include Weinman Emergency, Laerdal Medical, HUM Systems for Life, Me.Ber. srl, Ambu A/S, Medline Industries, Philips Healthcare, Hopkins Medical Product, Drager Medical AG and Co., ResMed, Inc., Covidien Plc, GE Healthcare, and CareFusion.



Silicon material is cost efficient but has showcased to have allergic effects on patients. This can be a matter of concern as it may lead to asthma patients leading to deteriorating of health conditions.



Product Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Flow-inflating manual resuscitator

Self-inflating manual resuscitator

Other



Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Cardiopulmonary arrest

Others (Anesthesia, Asthma)



Modality (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Disposable manual resuscitator

Reusable manual resuscitator



Technology (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Material

Silicon

PVC

Rubber

Valve

Pop-off valve

PEEP valve

Others (Pneumatic, double wall and mask)



End use (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hospital

Intensive care units

Out-of-hospital care (Ambulances)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

Specialized diagnostic centers

Specialized clinics



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Key findings from the report



Around 4 million babies die in the first four weeks of life, out of which 75% deaths are in the first week. Neonatal intensive care in low and middle-income countries

North America has dominated the market in earlier years and it will continue to do so in the coming years it has registered market share of 38.6% in the manual resuscitators market.

Asia-Pacific regional segment of the manual resuscitators market is expected to register itself as highest growing segment during 2019-2026, at a CAGR of 5.2%; owing it to the untapped market potential offered in developing nations such as China & India

Around 400,000 cases were registered of Out -of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest (OHCA) in the U.S and around 200,000 collectively in Europe. This shows that there has been a worldwide rise in the number of the out-of-hospital cardiac arrests all over the world

India has introduced new development which enlarge infant resuscitator. This innovation is proving to level up on to the existing device. It also provides a feedback about the ventilation technique to the healthcare professionals…Continued



