Manual Resuscitators Market Share, Size, Industry Analysis, Demand, Growth and Research Report 2020-2026 : Philips Healthcare, Hopkins Medical Product, Etc.

The study methodologies used to examine Manual Resuscitators Market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2026 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2021 -- Manual Resuscitators are used to standardized the provisions of adequate ventilation and sufficient oxygen concentrations when a ventilator is not available for procedures, namely, CPR, or suctioning. . It is necessary to keep manual resuscitators fully assembled so that it will be ready for immediate use. Big Valve Mast (BMV) is a simple manual resuscitator which is a portable handled ventilator comprising of three components viz. a bag, valve and a mask. Manual resuscitator or BMV is also known as Artificial Manual Breathing Unit (AMBU). There are two types of modality types, namely, disposable manual resuscitator and reusable manual resuscitator. Disposable manual resuscitators are commonly used to ventilate patients during cardiopulmonary resuscitation, suctioning, and intrahospital transport, and their clinical performance is critical. Reusable manual resuscitators can be used severally even after its purposed is served once. The global manual resuscitators market was valued at USD 459.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 640.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR 4.2%
Companies profiled for this market study
Key market participants include Weinman Emergency, Laerdal Medical, HUM Systems for Life, Me.Ber. srl, Ambu A/S, Medline Industries, Philips Healthcare, Hopkins Medical Product, Drager Medical AG and Co., ResMed, Inc., Covidien Plc, GE Healthcare, and CareFusion.
Silicon material is cost efficient but has showcased to have allergic effects on patients. This can be a matter of concern as it may lead to asthma patients leading to deteriorating of health conditions.
Product Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
Flow-inflating manual resuscitator
Self-inflating manual resuscitator
Other
Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
Cardiopulmonary arrest
Others (Anesthesia, Asthma)
Modality (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
Disposable manual resuscitator
Reusable manual resuscitator
Technology (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
Material
Silicon
PVC
Rubber
Valve
Pop-off valve
PEEP valve
Others (Pneumatic, double wall and mask)
End use (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
Hospital
Intensive care units
Out-of-hospital care (Ambulances)
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)
Specialized diagnostic centers
Specialized clinics
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Key findings from the report
Around 4 million babies die in the first four weeks of life, out of which 75% deaths are in the first week. Neonatal intensive care in low and middle-income countries
North America has dominated the market in earlier years and it will continue to do so in the coming years it has registered market share of 38.6% in the manual resuscitators market.
Asia-Pacific regional segment of the manual resuscitators market is expected to register itself as highest growing segment during 2019-2026, at a CAGR of 5.2%; owing it to the untapped market potential offered in developing nations such as China & India
Around 400,000 cases were registered of Out -of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest (OHCA) in the U.S and around 200,000 collectively in Europe. This shows that there has been a worldwide rise in the number of the out-of-hospital cardiac arrests all over the world
India has introduced new development which enlarge infant resuscitator. This innovation is proving to level up on to the existing device. It also provides a feedback about the ventilation technique to the healthcare professionals…Continued
