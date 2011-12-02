Manuel Castellanos: New Authorized Clean Green Nation Partner in Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2011 -- Residents and business owners in Alexandria, VA who are interested in solar energy efficiency and energy efficient advice can contact Manuel Castellanos, the new authorized Clean Green Nation partner. As the economy continues to stay in a slum and the amount of natural resources around the world continue to deplete, the concept of renewable energy is being viewed as a win-win situation for everyone.



By using renewable energy sources, any home or business owner can save dramatically on the cost of their utilities. Many states, including Virginia, offer incentives to consumers who choose to generate their own energy through the use of solar or wind. Tax incentives combined with the affordability of switching to renewable energy is driving consumers to take advantage of the many products offered by Clean Green Nation.



Manuel Castellanos is the newest Clean Green Nation authorized partner who specializes in solar and wind power in Alexandria. Consumers interested in an energy efficient home Virginia should not hesitate to contact Castellanos. Clean Green Nation provides a variety of products, services, green news and articles to consumers regarding green life VA. From wind turbines to solar panels to affordable appliances, this company is focused on bringing affordable renewable energy options to the masses.



On the Clean Green Nation website, visitors will find an entire learning center and blog focused on how to make each home more energy efficient and how to make the most use out of Energy Star rated products today. By implementing the tips and techniques shown, any home or business can slash their utility bills by up to 60%.



About Clean Green Nation

Clean Green Nation is a renewable energy company that specializes in teaching the masses about the benefits and affordability of renewable energy products. The company offers a variety of products and installation options for wind and solar power in Virginia. Find more information by visiting http://www.manuelc.cleangreennation.com. For more information on Clean Green Nation products and services in Alexandria, VA, contact Manuel Castellanos via email at manuelc@cleangreennation.com or phone at (888) 566-1344.