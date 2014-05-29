New Energy market report from Euromonitor International: "Manufacture and Distribution of Gas in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- The market grew by a CAGR of 9% over 2007-2012 to reach a value of SR1.6 billion at the end of the period. The industry is concentrated with the largest company, National Gas & Industrialization Co, representing more than half of total production. Most gas production centres are located in the eastern region of Saudi Arabia. The industry is expected to grow by a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period, driven by industrialisation efforts and the development of the aluminium industry in the country.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Manufacture and Distribution of Gas in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 402. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Manufacture and Distribution of Gas in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 402 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
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The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Gas Distribution Services, Production of Non-petroleum Gasses Such as Coal or Water Gas.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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