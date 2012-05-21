"Manufacture and Distribution of Gas in Turkey: Industry Report" - New Market Report

New Materials research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2012 -- Euromonitor International's Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Turkish Manufacture and Distribution of Gas market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Report Findings Include:
- Rapid economic growth accompanied by increased energy consumption since 2000 generated growth in demand for gas in Turkey. This resulted in 16% average annual market growth for manufacture and distribution of gas in Turkey during 2000-2011 to reach TL6.5 billion at the end of the review period.
- Turkey’s manufacture and distribution of gas market value increased by 12% in 2011. This marked a recovery after two years of decline associated with the global economic recession. Total market value fell by -25% in 2009 and the downward trend continued with a -3% decrease in 2010. The total volume of gas consumed in the country fluctuated in a similar manner. In 2009 Turkey consumed 35,066 mcm of natural gas, 4.3% less than in 2008. Households had 56% share of the market in 2011, 10 percentage points higher than in 2000. The remaining 44% value share of products and services in 2011 was bought by business to business clients. As of 2009, 55% of all gas consumed in Turkey was used for the generation of electricity, 10% for industry and 1% for transport.
Product coverage: Gas Distribution Services, Non-petroleum Gasses such as Coal or Water Gas.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts).
