Manufacturers Rate Fishbowl Inventory Best for Part Tracking

- Creation Date

- Expiration Date

- Lot number

- Revision number

- Serial number

- Tag number

- And much more



Fishbowl Inventory tracks the location and status of every part and product in inventory system. This makes them easier to find when most needed. Knowing which items are in stock, on order, backordered, and being used, is essential to help make wise business decisions regarding inventory and order management.



Fishbowl Inventory is a great fit for companies and organizations that work with large quantities of parts, as well as time-sensitive and perishable products. Fishbowl’s part-tracking tools allow items to be monitored as they enter and move through the inventory system. Manufacturers can tell which parts and products are quickly turned; companies can use this information to adjust ordering practices appropriately.



Fishbowl Inventory has been the most frequently requested inventory solution for QuickBooks users for more than a decade. As small-to-medium companies grow and face increasing competition, the flexible cost-effective combination of QuickBooks and Fishbowl grows alongside SMBs regardless of the industry sector. These smaller firms need the same kind of inventory management large organizations enjoy at a more affordable price. Fishbowl Inventory (http://www.fishbowlinventory.com) is the most requested inventory management solution for seamless integration with QuickBooks, and is a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises looking to track assets. For users of QuickBooks it provides the same advanced features, flexibility, and mobile management control larger organizations require.



Manufacturers benefit in many ways by using Fishbowl’s Manufacturing Option. Fishbowl provides several competitive advantages, including configurable bills of materials, instructions, and stages; tracks tens of thousands of parts and integrates with QuickBooks.



As manufacturers grow and expand their product line, increasingly complex processes must be coordinated. Fishbowl simplifies processes by automatically generating manufacture orders, work orders, bills of materials and other essential documents when customer orders arrive. Each bill of materials can include detailed instructions, multiple stages of production, and other features to make every manufacturing job more efficient.



About Fishbowl

Fishbowl offers custom reports, custom shopping cart integrations, custom data integration, and database-related application linking and eliminates data entry errors. With simple features of barcode scanning, companies easily receive inventory into systems or records as it comes off the carrier vehicle, make adjustments to quantities being received, and easily enter tracking information in real time. Fishbowl software significantly increases accuracy and worker productivity.



