New Pharmaceuticals research report from Current Partnering is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- The Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the manufacturing and supply agreements entered into by the world's biopharma companies. The report provides a detailed understand and analysis of how and why companies enter manufacturing and supply deals.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of all manufacturing and supply deals announced since 2009 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual manufacturing and supply contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of manufacturing and supply dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an analysis of the trends in manufacturing and supply deal making as well as a discussion on the merits of the type of deal.
Chapters 3 and 4 provide an overview of the structure of manufacturing and supply deals. The chapter includes numerous case studies to enable understanding of both pure manufacturing and supply deals and multicomponent deals where manufacturing and supply forms a part.
Chapters 5 and 6 provide a review of the leading manufacturing and supply deals since 2009. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by bigpharma and biobiotech, most active bigpharma and bigbiotech, and most active of all biopharma companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.
Chapter 7 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 50 bigpharma companies with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of manufacturing and supply deals available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Current Agreements deals and alliances database to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
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