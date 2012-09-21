'Manufacturing and the Cloud - Will They Match Each Other' Says dValde.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- The cloud infrastructure is a perfect fit for the manufacturing company with a mission to dominate the competition. For starters, the use of cloud ensures that savings will be realized compared to the on-premise software solutions. But more than the price, the cloud-based software facilitate the easy transfer of data and the executions of manufacturing processes. Here are other top-tier benefits that a manufacturing business can get from a move to cloud erp.



-A move to cloud is easy to implement. There is no need to procure and maintain the software and hardware that can be used to facilitate the delivery of ERP. Once a company signs up with cloud, the service starts to operate.



- There will be improved productivity for the manufacturing business. This is one of the advantages of the cloud solution since employees and decision makers can access the system in real time, any time of the day. The cloud-based ERP is highly flexible and mobile and will work with manufacturing business especially the one that maintains several plants and locations. For example, cloud should work for a bottling company for beverages that maintain a number of regional locations. Through the cloud ERP, the plant managers of each location can easily access the system in real time at the same time.



- The cloud solution can be scaled as well depending on the needs of the company. If the manufacturing demands soar, the company can simply upgrade the service.



- Cloud solution also ensures that data recovery efforts will be made easier. Aside from the fact that data can be accessed any time of the day, vendors also ensure that there will be redundancies available so that data can be secured.



Though it looks promising still the adoption of the cloud technology for enterprise resource planning should not be rushed and forced. It is important to pay attention to customization instead of simply attending to cost and ease of use and installation. The trend is to go to cloud, judging by the latest report suggesting that 22 percent of manufacturers around the world have adopted the technology and another 45 percent is actively rethinking their plans (July 2012 IDC Manufacturing Insights).



Your business can be next, provided that the cloud ERP or CMS is customized.



