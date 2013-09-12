Manufacturing Day is Every Day at Ultriva

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Manufacturing Day is a grassroots effort by U.S. manufacturers to improve public perception of manufacturing in America by coordinating awareness-raising activities at a variety of locations across the country. The October 4th event is also designed to showcase the importance of manufacturing to the nation's economy and to draw attention to the many rewarding high-skill jobs in manufacturing fields. Cindy Leonard, Marketing Executive at Ultriva, recently explained that every day is Manufacturing Day in a blog posted on the company’s website.



According to Leonard, “From lean to best practice, from global manufacturing leaders to mid-sized industrial organizations looking to implement the same cost-saving processes as larger manufacturing companies, Ultriva lives and breathes the value of the sector every day. Our software helps manufacturers keep doing what they do best, make things. I am proud to say Ultriva has empowered manufacturers to operate more effectively and collaboratively for the past fifteen years since its inception.”



Leonard explained the importance of supporting American manufacturing, “Ultriva has always supported manufacturing in America because it makes all of us stronger. Supporting American manufacturing, and buying American products made in our community helps everyone. Most people do not realize the annual average salary of manufacturing workers is more than $77,000 and that manufacturers have the highest job tenure in the private sector. Ninety percent of manufacturing workers have medical benefits.”



To read the entire blog, go to: http://web.ultriva.com/ultriva-blog/bid/96563/At-Ultriva-Every-Day-is-Manufacturing-Day.



About Ultriva

Ultriva (http://www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for 21st century enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495