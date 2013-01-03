Manufacturing Execution System Market in Europe 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Manufacturing Execution System market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 8.25 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce operational costs. The Manufacturing Execution System market in Europe has also been witnessing the development of cloud-based MES solutions. However, the availability of open-source MES software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Manufacturing Execution System Market in Europe 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Manufacturing Execution System market in Europe landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Invensys plc, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, and General Electric Co.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: SAP AG, Honeywell International Inc., Aspen Technologies Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., Werum Software & Systems AG, Camstar Systems, Inc., Oracle Corp., and iTAC Software AG.



