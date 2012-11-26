Manufacturing Execution System Market in India 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- The MES market in India to grow at a CAGR of 17.32 percent in terms of revenue over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for better control and visibility. The MES market in India has also been witnessing the increasing availability of integrated enterprise MES solutions. However, the high initial investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The MES market in India, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses exclusively on India. It also covers the MES market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include: GE Co., Honeywell Automation Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Wipro Ltd., Invensys plc, Emerson Electric Co., ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric Co., Aspen Technologies Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., Camstar Systems Inc., Applied Material Inc., Apriso Corp., PSI AG, Eyelite Inc., iBASEt Inc., Werum Software & Systems AG, Oracle Corp., SAP AG, IBM Corp.



