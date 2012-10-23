Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the MES market in China to grow at a CAGR of 20.83 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for better control and visibility. The MES market in China has also been witnessing increasing availability of MES in the Chinese language. However, the availability of low-cost labor in China could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Manufacturing Execution Systems Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses exclusively on China. It also covers the MES market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Petro-CyberWorks Information Technology Co. Ltd, Shanghai Baosight Software Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, and Supcon Group Co., Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Qisda Corp., Apriso Corp., HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd., Invensys plc, GE Co., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Camstar Systems Inc., Applied Material Inc., PSI AG, iBASEt Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP AG, and IBM Corp.



