Manufacturing Execution Systems Market Worth $8.9 Billion by 2016

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- According to the market research report “Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market - Global Forecast and Analysis (2011-2016) By Applications Process Manufacturing Industries (Chemicals, Oil and Gas, Pulp and Paper, Food and Beverages, Water Waste Management, Power Etc.) , Discrete Manufacturing Industries (Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, FMCG Etc.)”), the total Manufacturing Execution System market is estimated to be $4.7 billion and is expected to reach $8.9 billion by 2016, it will maintain the CAGR of 13.6% from 2011 to 2016.



Browse 67 tables and in-depth TOC on “Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market - Global Forecast and Analysis (2011-2016) By Applications Process Manufacturing Industries (Chemicals, Oil and Gas, Pulp and Paper, Food and Beverages, Water Waste Management, Power Etc.) , Discrete Manufacturing Industries (Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, FMCG Etc.)”

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Manufacturing Execution System (MES) delivers information that enables the optimization of production activities from order launch to finished goods. MES uses the current and accurate data, which results in rapid response to the changing conditions, coupled with a focus on reducing non-value-added activities. Real time data centrally stored and can be access by multiple departments, which avoid the duplication of records. MES works from scheduling and inventory management to the final delivery. All the processes are synchronized with the machine level operations and provide all the data to Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).



MES has changed the manual operations into paperless operations for faster data transfer and better decision making. Connected network of various MES systems is the prime feature of MES. This helps the senior managers to take decisions based on the real time data from across the borders.



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MES categories the manufacturing industry into two major categories like discrete and process industry. MES has been used in process industries for a long time but discrete industries are very large in nature and have got more potential to grow for MES. Automobile, Healthcare, Aerospace and defense and FMCG are the major ones among discrete industry.



North America and Europe account for similar market share in the global Manufacturing Execution Systems market. Since the APAC region his becoming the manufacturing hub for most industries, this region possesses great potential for the MES market and all major players are focusing APAC.



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