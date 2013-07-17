Manufacturing Facility for PVC Drainage Pipes Creates a New Benchmark

Guangxi, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- HDPE pipe manufacturers are quite a few in the Guangxi area and some of http://www.ncpipes.com them even produce export quality pipes. But, one company which stands to remain a leader in this field and one that continues to create milestones in this business is Guangxi Nancai Pipes Co., Ltd. This company has years of manufacturing experience not to mention the expertise in the production and sale of PVC drainage pipes. The company has many accolades to its credit. Among them, one that stands out to be a true winner is the total investment made in the business.



As of today, Guangxi Nancai Pipes Co., Ltd. is one of the few HDPE pipe manufacturers which can 2 pvc pipe boast of a total investment of $20 million USD. While this number is a clear indication of the kind of depth the company has in the market, it is one of the many impressive facts about the company that mark the entry of a new leader into the market. The company has a production capacity of 20 million tons per year in sale and a manufacturing facility that sprawls over 200 acres of land.



What makes this company a true trend setter in the market is the kind of reach it enjoys pe100 pipe owing to the variety of PPR pipes it sells. It has products that fulfill the needs of many companies in the market. There are 2 inch pvc pipe, 50mm pvc pipe, 3 inch pvc pipe, 2 pvc pipe and pe100 pipe. The variety goes to show the kind of potential the company holds among the HDPE pipe manufacturers in the market. When it comes to quality there are strenuous checks, stringent measures and absolutely no cutting corners. The company spends as much time and money on quality checks as it does on manufacturing.



This is the reason why Guangxi Nancai Pipes Co., Ltd. is a global name that has presence in 20 countries across Europe, North East Asia, North America, Africa and so on. The company has set the bar high for other HDPE pipe manufactures to live up to. To know more about the company and get details on the products it sells, log onto http://www.ncpipes.com/



Media Contact

Guangxi Nancai Pipes Co., Ltd.

Pingguo Industrial District, Baise, Guangxi, China

Phone: 0086-898-66256494

Fax: 0086-898-66257716

E-mail: info@nicpipes.com

Website: http://www.ncpipes.com/