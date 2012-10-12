Manufacturing Journalist Looks at How eCommerce Drives Manufacturing Automation

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Recently manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, profiled b2b2dot0 in Automation & Control Magazine. Cutler is widely recognized as the leading manufacturing journalist worldwide and looked at: “How e-Commerce Drives Manufacturing Automation.” b2b2dot0 is the industry leader in cloud-based SAP eCommerce.



According to Sam Bayer, CEO, “Do It Yourself” SAP B2B eCommerce is not a sound business strategy. In the modern day IT organization, “Do It Yourself” thinking is akin to magical thinking. With the complexities of knitting together complicated stacks of technology, compounded by the pressures of keeping the business systems current and operational in the face of limited resources, backlogs only grow larger and larger.”



Bayer noted many IT Executives conducted a thorough due diligence of all of the available solutions to their organization’s SAP Integrated B2B eCommerce challenges. Unfortunately, many of them have concluded that it would be faster, cheaper and safer if they took full responsibility for the entire solution themselves as opposed to partnering with b2b2dot0.



Bayer reviewed the results of his investigation, noting that for the record, every single b2b2dot0 client (Drive Medical, Office Relief, Blount etc.) went into production within 30-90 days of Project Initiation…without exception! That’s because ALL of our clients fall into the category of “results driven individuals” as opposed to DIYers (do-it-yourselfers). They know it’s far more important to bring business value to their organizations than it is to win the “I did it myself” trophy and grow the size of their IT fiefdom.



Bayer’s bottom line: Unless you are a pure play online retailer, why would you want to go into the software business and build your own eCommerce website? Stick to being a manufacturer/distributor and focus on making sure that SAP supports your business the way you want it to work.



b2b2dot0 helps manufacturers who run SAP to improve the online B2B order-to-cash process for customers. Our SAP software-integrated solution leverages existing SAP installations to provide seamless eCommerce functionality faster, less expensively, and with lower risk than building a custom website or heavily customizing existing software products. The company is also committed to integrating with open-source technologies, like Magento eCommerce. b2b2dot0 is based in Raleigh, NC, with satellite offices in Colorado, Illinois, Georgia, and Switzerland. For more information, call 919-676-7429 or visit http://www.b2b2dot0.com



