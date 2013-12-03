Manufacturing Journalist Predictions in Automation 2014 Featured in Automation.com

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- The current issue of Automation.com featured manufacturing journalist, TR Cutler reflecting on the past-paced, ever-changing elements of automation impacting manufacturing, material handling, and logistics. Cutler commented, “Reviewing authored features provides a fascinating insight auguring trends for 2014. The growth of the companies profiled by Automation.com clearly reflects a strong new market demand.”



Cutler noted, “The team automation consultative approach of Trilogiq USA is ground zero and for 2014, the company will introduce a new fast-acting, short time-commitment version of a kaizen event. Finding rapid solutions with measurable impacts are part of the 2014 model for this progressive company.”



“Ultriva, based in Cupertino, CA, implemented a global demand driven manufacturing model by providing full visibility, scheduling, and sequencing of production of customer orders. The company best known for electronic kanban, advanced an automation concept of End to End Pull (or E2E Pull). The recognition of E2E Pull portends major growth for the company in 2014,” reported Cutler.



Industry is on the threshold of the fourth industrial revolution. Driven by the Internet, the real and virtual worlds are growing closer and closer together. Industrial production of the future will be characterized by the strong individualization of products under the conditions of highly flexible (large series) production, the extensive integration of customers and business partners in business and value-added processes, and the linking of production and high-quality services leading to so-called hybrid products.



The prognosis for more automation innovation in 2014 is axiomatic and reporting on transformative companies like these will illuminate the possibilities of great efficiency, productivity, and profitability.



To read the entire article, go to: http://www.automation.com/automation-news/2014-automation-trends-for-material-handling-logistics-and-machine-tools.



About TR Cutler, Inc. and Thomas R. Cutler

TR Cutler, Inc. (http://www.trcutlerinc.com) was founded by Thomas R. Cutler fifteen years ago. Maintaining extraordinary relationships with clients, journalists, editors, trendsetters, and key business leaders worldwide, TR Cutler, Inc. has become a key resource for those writing about the manufacturing sector. Cutler founded Manufacturing Media Consortium in the 1999. Cutler is the author of several books and has become the “go to” resource among those who write about manufacturing and distribution.



Cutler is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, Online News Association, American Society of Business Publication Editors, and Committee of Concerned Journalists, as well as author of more than five hundred feature articles annually regarding the manufacturing sector.



“In 2014 there will be more media coverage about manufacturing, industrial, and material handling productivity, quality, efficiency, and continued process improvement,” suggested Cutler. The Manufacturing Media Consortium will be meeting in Brazil in early 2014. Cutler is pleased that he and his organization are considered the “go-to” for anything in manufacturing media. Follow on Twitter @ThomasRCutler.



TR Cutler, Inc.

http://www.trcutlerinc.com

Thomas R. Cutler

CEO, Manufacturing Journalist

trcutler@trcutlerinc.com

888-902-0300