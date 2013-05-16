Manufacturing Journalist Thomas R. Cutler Interviews PACA Foods

Woodstock, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Michael Shepardson, CEO and President of Paca Foods, recently shared how the firm went from no computerized inventory control system for the first fifteen years of its existence to evaluating programs that had the capability of integrating with QuickBooks.



Paca Foods is the largest and oldest dry food manufacturer and packager in Florida. To ramp from zero to sixty, no inventory control to a comprehensive solution, the firm hired a very experienced Inventory & Warehouse Management Director, Jay McLennan, to assist.



Leading manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler (http://www.trcutlerinc.com) noted, “Inventory control was essentially a manual process. It has been described here as being an inventory reporting system, not an inventory control system. With no controls on the production floor the inventory manager was completely dependent upon manual reports which showed what had happened the day before to remove, build or adjust inventory. There were no cycle counts, overages, damages and misuses were seldom reported and as a result stock outs were common and inventory was not arriving in time to meet production needs or customer requirements.”



Paca Food selected MISys; it had all the modules, Inventory Control, Purchasing, MRP, Bar-Coding, Lot Control, Scheduling needed for our daily needs and was integral for continuous improvement.



Paca Foods went live with MISys on June 1st, 2012 two months ahead of schedule. The ability to transfer information to and from QuickBooks was important, but the largest immediate advantages were in the accuracy of inventory and the availability of on demand reporting. Sheparson noted, “To load and launch MISys you have to really clean your data and boiling down 20 years of manual data entry was arduous…the benefit was immediate once we launched. No more confusion over which product uses which ingredients or packaging, having accurate costs in FIFO layers (we chose to go FIFO which was another of the advantages MISys offered) being able to quickly analyze inventory and send PO’s directly from the system were all pluses. Real costs savings were realized by loading the qualified suppliers for every item and being able to quote and compare suppliers prices, quality and lead times.”



MISys Manufacturing is manufacturing control software which operates as an Industrial-Strength Manufacturing System. Designed specifically for small to medium-sized manufacturing firms, MISys has been a leader in the manufacturing software industry for more than a quarter century. The company maintains close developer relationships with Intuit (the maker of QuickBooks) and Sage Software (the maker of Sage 300 ERP (Accpac), Sage 50 US (Peachtree), and Sage 50 Canada (Simply Accounting). MISys Manufacturing software can be run as a standalone solution or fully integrated with the accounting software, with flexible deployment options offered.



