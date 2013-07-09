Manufacturing Journalist TR Cutler Addresses STEM in Interview by Manufacturing Revival Radio

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Manufacturing journalist Thomas R. Cutler was the featured guest on the Manufacturing Revival Radio last week. The show was titled, “Tom Cutler: Keeping the Spotlight on Manufacturing.” Todd Schnick and Todd Youngblood hosts of the radio program interviewed the experienced author and award-winning journalist.



Cutler discussed with the hosts Youngblood and Schnick how manufacturing is not seeing more young people entering the sectors. According to Cutler, “Turning this negative trend around will require the full attention of educators and business leaders. Educators are making progress in addressing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) concepts. These concepts are being taught as early as at the elementary level and become more advanced as students get older.”



Manufacturing Revival Radio is about self-made, innovative, creative, courageous, industry leaders… today’s manufacturing executives and entrepreneurs blazing a new path in the American and global economy. The show allows the audience to meet these fascinating business leaders…American and world manufacturing is back! The global economy ties us all together, opens up new opportunities, and allows for the sharing of ideas and innovations unlike ever before. Manufacturing Revival Radio celebrates this revival! On this show, the hosts feature the companies, the leaders, the innovators leading the charge.



About TR Cutler

Thomas R. Cutler is the President & CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based, TR Cutler, Inc., http://www.trcutlerinc.com. Cutler is the founder of the Manufacturing Media Consortium including more than 4000 journalists, editors, and economists writing about trends in manufacturing, industry, material handling, and process improvement. Cutler is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, Online News Association, American Society of Business Publication Editors, and Committee of Concerned Journalists, as well as author of more than 500 feature articles annually regarding the manufacturing sector. Cutler is the most published freelance industrial journalist worldwide and can be contacted at trcutler@trcutlerinc.com. Follow TR Cutler on Twitter @ThomasRCutler.



