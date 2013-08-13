Manufacturing Journalist TR Cutler Authors Solutions for Large Distribution Centers

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Industrial journalist, TR Cutler, was featured in a recent issue of Automation.com magazine. The article entitled, “Large Distribution Centers Automate with Robotic Systems Applications,” discussed the challenges of large, often three-shift, high volume, rapid-turnaround operations particularly in developing an effective turnkey solution with superior design, increased production, and reduced costs. To read the article in its entirety, click the link: http://www.automation.com/large-distribution-centers-automate-with-robotic-systems-applications.



Cutler reported, “More than 80% of large (200,000+ square foot) distribution centers throughout North America and Europe are expanding automation spending in 2013-2015. The challenges for large, three-shift, high volume, rapid-turnaround operations, include an effective turnkey solution with superior design, increased production, and reduced costs.”



To accommodate these changing roles in distribution centers, Bastian Solutions recently partnered with Seegrid robotic industrial trucks as a partner integrator. Aaron Jones, Vice-President with Bastian Solutions, an experienced robotics integrator, commented, “Robotic industrial trucks provide flexible and affordable solutions to complement existing or new facilities. Large distribution center operations desire partial or full automation of non-valued added activities without the limitations presented by similar AGV (automated guided vehicle) technologies. Distribution centers must use automation technologies which are productive on the first day of implementation and brought up to full capacity very quickly.”



John Hayes, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Seegrid, suggested, “Distribution Centers have differing demands from manufacturers. Flexibility is needed in automation technology due to the ever-changing demands in the distribution center environments. With more challenging delivery requirements, shorter contract durations, increasing client demands, and increased product variation, robotic industrial trucks prove to be the right answer for large footprint distribution centers watching labor costs by using unmanned robotic industrial trucks.”



About Thomas R. Cutler

Thomas R. Cutler is the President & CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based, TR Cutler, Inc., (www.trcutlerinc.com). Cutler is the founder of the Manufacturing Media Consortium including more than 4000 journalists, editors, and economists writing about trends in manufacturing, industry, material handling, and process improvement. Cutler is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, Online News Association, American Society of Business Publication Editors, and Committee of Concerned Journalists, as well as author of more than 500 feature articles annually regarding the manufacturing sector. Cutler is the most published freelance industrial journalist worldwide. Follow Thomas R Cutler on Twitter @ThomasRCutler.



TR Cutler, Inc.

http://www.trcutlerinc.com

Thomas R. Cutler

trcutler@trcutlerinc.com

888-902-0300