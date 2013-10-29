Manufacturing Journalist TR Cutler Features Food Processors in India for Industrial Automation

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Industrial journalist, TR Cutler reported recently in current Industrial Automation about the increased role of food safety programming in India and globally as exports and regulation increase. India’s legal body, The Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has kept a vigilant eye on business owners to ensure food safety. FSSAI allows business owners to avail third party certification for any globally accepted food safety standard/guideline including HACCP. The increasing trend of automation and computer based operations and systems in India will obviously pave way for an IT based solution for food safety; because of the cloud-based pay-as-you-go method, even the smallest food companies can avail themselves of solutions such as Icicle.



Based in India, Cutler interviewed Shikha Singh works to improve food safety in India by automating food safety processes. She is spearheading the roll out of Burton Software Inc.'s product; Icicle, an affordable cloud-based solution designed to improve the safety of the world's food supply, and is responsible for overall operations throughout the country. She is an expert in food industry standards including ISO 22000, HACCP, FSSC and proficient in food testing.



Singh noted that, “India has hugely trended as an export hub for major countries of the world because of many factors. To keep up with the food safety standards across the globe, Indian players in the food industry are diligently focusing on attaining and maintaining food safety certification, which includes HACCP.”



To read the entire article, go to: http://tinyurl.com/klued9p.



About TR Cutler, Inc. and Thomas R. Cutler

TR Cutler, Inc. (http://www.trcutlerinc.com) was founded by Thomas R. Cutler fifteen years ago. Maintaining extraordinary relationships with clients, journalists, editors, trendsetters, and key business leaders worldwide, TR Cutler, Inc. has become a key resource for those writing about the manufacturing sector. Cutler founded Manufacturing Media Consortium in the 1999. Cutler is the author of several books and has become the “go to” resource among those who write about manufacturing and distribution.



Cutler is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, Online News Association, American Society of Business Publication Editors, and Committee of Concerned Journalists, as well as author of more than five hundred feature articles annually regarding the manufacturing sector.



“In 2014 there will be more media coverage about manufacturing, industrial, and material handling productivity, quality, efficiency, and continued process improvement,” suggested Cutler. The Manufacturing Media Consortium will be meeting for the first time in Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand next month. In early 2014 the first Brazilian meeting of the group will take place. Cutler is pleased that he and his organization are considered the “go-to” for anything in manufacturing media. Follow on Twitter @ThomasRCutler.



TR Cutler, Inc.

http://www.trcutlerinc.com

Thomas R. Cutler

CEO, Manufacturing Journalist

trcutler@trcutlerinc.com

888-902-0300