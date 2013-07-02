Manufacturing Journalist TR Cutler Interviewed by Manufacturing Revival Radio

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Manufacturing journalist Thomas R Cutler was the featured guest on the Manufacturing Revival Radio last week. The show was titled, “Tom Cutler: Keeping the Spotlight on Manufacturing.” Todd Schnick and Todd Youngblood hosts of the radio program interviewed the experienced author and award-winning journalist. Here is a Link to Radio show; http://tinyurl.com/nsuhcbn



Schnick and Youngblood shared with the audience that Cutler is also the founder of the Manufacturing Media Consortium which includes more than 4000 journalists, editors, and economists writing about trends in manufacturing, industry, material handling, and process improvement. Cutler authors more than 500 manufacturing related articles annually and is one of the most published freelance industrial journalists in the world.



The show discussed the missed opportunities from poor public relations efforts in the manufacturing industry, trends in marketing segmentation and talent recruitment, and Cutler examined the current trends of re-shoring vs. globalization.



Cutler noted, “It is important that we keep the public interested in American Manufacturing. The small manufacturers must tell their story because the market is becoming more customer-driven.”



Manufacturing Revival Radio is about self-made, innovative, creative, courageous, industry leaders… today’s manufacturing executives and entrepreneurs blazing a new path in the American and global economy. The show allows the audience to meet these fascinating business leaders…American and world manufacturing is back! The global economy ties us all together, opens up new opportunities, and allows for the sharing of ideas and innovations unlike ever before. Manufacturing Revival Radio celebrates this revival! On this show, the hosts feature the companies, the leaders, the innovators leading the charge.



Thomas R. Cutler is the President & CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based, TR Cutler, Inc. Cutler is the founder of the Manufacturing Media Consortium including more than 4000 journalists, editors, and economists writing about trends in manufacturing, industry, material handling, and process improvement. Cutler is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, Online News Association, American Society of Business Publication Editors, and Committee of Concerned Journalists, as well as author of more than 500 feature articles annually regarding the manufacturing sector.



