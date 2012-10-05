Manufacturing Journalist TR Cutler Looks at SAE Traceability for AutomationMedia.com

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Automation.com recently had manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler contribute a feature article titled, “Thin Margins Drive Warehouse Automation Solutions.” Cutler noted that high volume electronics and industrial parts distributors are facing thinner margins. Globally these companies and other warehouse distribution center operations are seeking automation solutions to offset razor-thin profits.



Premier Farnell serves 1.2 million customers worldwide as a marketer and distributor of electronic, electrical and industrial component products for maintenance, repair and operations. When escalating costs of business threatened margins on UK sales to Europe, the company responded with a bold distribution strategy: opening a new, automated warehouse in Liege, Belgium. Success of the move required more than just lower shipping costs; it also demanded significantly higher levels of productivity and efficiency.



The company looked for automation applications which integrated the WMS (warehouse management system) with ordering and billing systems as well as controlling the state-of-the-art conveyor, and directing order selection. The processes had to maximize throughput and set new benchmarks for warehouse automation. According to solutions provider Systems Application Engineering (SAE), based in Houston, Texas, there are critical warehouse automation features to drive productivity and profitability. Jerry Sacks, President of SAE noted, "Optimizing and controlling movement of totes and orders along warehouse conveyors…verifying items and counts for all orders and replenishments is critical. It's also vital that warehouse managers are able to capture shorts and out-of-stocks and generate adjustments to customers' invoices."



Thousands of selectors pick millions of cases error-free every day. Sadly for many warehouses lacking automation solutions this is not the case. SAE developed a patented application (Selector Pro) that automates and directs picking activities throughout the warehouse. The hands-free voice guidance or wearable configuration is designed to meet the demands of various operating environments.



Warehouse Automation Solutions: Traceability Standards



Maximizing productivity and return-on-investment (ROI) is the goal of automation solutions. Combining text-based information with revolutionary voice guided instructions for seamless hybrid applications must also include laser bar code scanning for location verification and GS1 product traceability.



SAE supports GS1 because it ensures interoperability with trading partners and allows efficient recall or tracing of raw materials origin from upstream suppliers. This business process standard describes the traceability process and defines minimum requirements for companies of all sizes across industry sectors.



Systems Application Engineering, Inc. (SAE), www.saesystems.com, a Motorola Premier Solutions Partner and a Zebra Premier Partner, headquartered in Houston, TX for more than forty years, has been a leader in Order Selection and Loading, Voice-Guided Picking, GS-1 Product Traceability, Proof-of-Delivery (POD), Direct Store Delivery (DSD), Operator Driven Reliability, Condition-Based Monitoring and Mobile Computer equipment sales.



SAE delivers proven product platforms based on wireless computing, bar code scanning, voice guidance and software that are rugged, reliable, scalable and seamlessly integrated. These factors combine to produce a ROI (return-on-investments) that customers rely on.



