Manufacturing Journalist TR Cutler Predicts Significant 2014 Growth of Flexible AGVs in Food and Beverage

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Seegrid welcomed guest blog contributor and food manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler. Cutler explained that AGVs in food and beverage operations will see dramatic increases in 2014 due to plant expansion. Cutler noted, “Food Engineering magazine recently reported that despite years of economic uncertainty, delayed investments and hindered growth, food and beverage executives expect significant growth in 2014. Citing Grant Thornton’s Food and Beverage Study 2013, revenues, profits and employment are expected to increase over the next year as food and beverage manufacturers seek new distribution channels, develop new products, and enter new markets.”



Food manufacturers, operating under incredibly tight margins, and increasingly aggressive regulatory requirements (Food Safety Modernization Act – FSMA), make the cost-saving AGVs in food and beverage a natural fit. The food industry must do more with less. The Grant Thornton study noted that while 90 percent of food executives expect revenues to increase in 2014, only 56 percent expect full-time employment to increase. It is precisely the flexible AGVs in food and beverage, offered by Seegrid, that allows these new robotic technologies and automation processes to offer full production capacity without hiring additional workers.



Grant Thornton’s research also revealed that more than 75 percent of executives anticipate a strong spending increase on equipment in 2014, such as AGVs in food and beverage. Seegrid’s “Try Before you Buy” program is highly persuasive in the food and beverage sector because securing the right equipment in this tight-margin sector affords no room for errors.



To read the entire article, go to: http://blog.seegrid.com/Blog/bid/350029/Manufacturing-Journalist-Explains-Why-Flexible-AGVs-in-Food-and-Beverage-Industries.



TR Cutler, Inc. (http://www.trcutlerinc.com) was founded by Thomas R. Cutler fifteen years ago. Maintaining extraordinary relationships with clients, journalists, editors, trendsetters, and key business leaders worldwide, TR Cutler, Inc. has become a key resource for those writing about the manufacturing sector. Cutler founded Manufacturing Media Consortium in the 1999. Cutler is the author of several books and has become the “go to” resource among those who write about manufacturing and distribution.



Cutler is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, Online News Association, American Society of Business Publication Editors, and Committee of Concerned Journalists, as well as author of more than five hundred feature articles annually regarding the manufacturing sector.



“In 2014 there will be more media coverage about manufacturing, industrial, and material handling productivity, quality, efficiency, and continued process improvement,” suggested Cutler. In early 2014 the first Brazilian meeting of the group will take place. Cutler is pleased that he and his organization are considered the “go-to” for anything in manufacturing media. Follow on Twitter @ThomasRCutler.



TR Cutler, Inc.

http://www.trcutlerinc.com

Thomas R. Cutler

CEO, Manufacturing Journalist

trcutler@trcutlerinc.com

888-902-0300