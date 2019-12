Manufacturing Journalist TR Cutler Reveals That Pinnacle Strategies Quickly Improves Output

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



Manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, recently authored a feature article for WTG InSights. The article profiled how Pinnacle Strategies helps manufacturers significantly improve output. According to Cutler, “Frequently in engineering and manufacturing environments, there are an uncontrollable number of projects, yet customers demand immediate completion. Teams of hardworking professionals get so far behind that even the simplest of tasks cannot be completed. Lacking the necessary inputs, work is constantly starting and stopping; communications snafus create more delays, causing project lead times to grow exponentially.



Mark Woeppel, President and CEO of Pinnacle Strategies, said, “These companies need practical experience from a team that knows how to quickly improve the project management process and quantifiably improve process output.”



Twenty percent (20%) more output in two months is rarely promised. RABIT, Rapid Analysis and Bottleneck Improvement Team, is a tool needed by manufacturers when rapidly improved throughput is required. Companies including BP and FMC Technologies have utilized the RABIT methodology quite successfully.



The RABIT Methodology



Woeppel explained, “RABIT is drawn from the company’s own staff. We help recruit appropriate personnel from across our client’s business. Guided by Pinnacle Strategy consultants, the new team starts to apply highly effective new project management skills. Each day manufacturers see practical, concrete improvements in workflow.”



Pinnacle Strategies (http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com) is an international management consulting firm delivering operations management excellence. The company brings decades of process improvement experience; these talents cross an array of industry sectors (aerospace to oil and gas and beyond) as well as many processes (complex manufacturing including Engineer-to-Order). Pinnacle Strategies increases shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth.



Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance.



Pinnacle Strategies also is the creator of the RABIT methodology, a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Industry leaders using this approach have realized 20% more output in just two months. The entire article may be read at http://sclinsights.com/news.asp?newsid=6303.



