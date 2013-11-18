Manufacturing Media Consortium Hong Kong Meeting Exceeds Expectations According to TR Cutler

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Thomas R. Cutler recently announced the Manufacturing Media Consortium met in Hong Kong on November 14th. Cutler led the meeting to identify recent manufacturing trends in Asia. Over forty members of the Manufacturing Media Consortium attended the professional organization which includes journalists, editors, economists, and other industrial leaders worldwide. Members write about trends, data, case studies, and profiles, in the manufacturing, industrial, and distribution sectors. Cutler works with thousands of media outlets to expand manufacturing media coverage.



Cutler is ranked as the nation’s leading manufacturing journalist and a contributing editor for hundreds of publications annually. Thomas R. Cutler has been writing extensively about manufacturing and industry for more than twenty years. According to Cutler, “The dynamic stories of global manufacturers and best-practices create a never-ending stream of feature articles and important, newsworthy content.”



About TR Cutler, Inc. and Thomas R. Cutler

TR Cutler, Inc. (http://www.trcutlerinc.com) was founded by Thomas R. Cutler fifteen years ago. Maintaining extraordinary relationships with clients, journalists, editors, trendsetters, and key business leaders worldwide, TR Cutler, Inc. has become a key resource for those writing about the manufacturing sector. Cutler founded Manufacturing Media Consortium in the 1999. Cutler is the author of several books and has become the “go to” resource among those who write about manufacturing and distribution.



Cutler is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, Online News Association, American Society of Business Publication Editors, and Committee of Concerned Journalists, as well as author of more than five hundred feature articles annually regarding the manufacturing sector.



“In 2014 there will be more media coverage about manufacturing, industrial, and material handling productivity, quality, efficiency, and continued process improvement,” suggested Cutler. The Manufacturing Media Consortium will be meeting in Brazil in early 2014. Cutler is pleased that he and his organization are considered the “go-to” for anything in manufacturing media. Follow on Twitter @ThomasRCutler.



TR Cutler, Inc.

http://www.trcutlerinc.com

Thomas R. Cutler

CEO, Manufacturing Journalist

trcutler@trcutlerinc.com

888-902-0300