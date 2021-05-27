Manufacturing Production and Developments Across the US

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2021 -- Manufacturing production in the United States rose at a slower rate in April, hampered by input shortages as increasing COVID-19 vaccines and major fiscal stimulus released pent-up demand. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) released a report in May that revealed record-long lead times, widespread shortages of essential raw materials, increasing commodity costs, and transportation challenges across industries. Supply chains have been greatly affected by the pandemic, with organizations and manufacturers continuing to struggle and satisfy rising demand rates due to the impact of COVID-19, according to the ISM. Worker absences, short-term shutdowns, and difficulty filling open vacancies could restrict manufacturing's growth potential, according to the report.



For over a decade, DSJ Global has been setting the standard for efficient, unparalleled manufacturing recruiting. The firm has created a global network of industry experts to help them create bespoke recruiting options for applicants and clients in the United States, Europe, and Asia. DSJ Global boasts a diverse team of over 750 employees and consultants located in 12 international offices. The firm guarantees advantageous pairings between clients and candidates that greatly benefit all parties involved. The firm's mission is to foster efficient, fast, effective professional relationships that support candidates and clients alike. DSJ Global is the chosen logistics recruitment agency for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the accoladed Phaidon International Group. By collaborating with a diverse range of business types, DSJ Global are able to offer their candidates a comprehensive range of job prospects to ensure that they are connecting with the right organization for them. The firm adopts a recruitment beyond borders approach to ensure that global partnerships are being built by providing their partners with positions and talent from across the world.



From logistics and planning jobs to technical operations careers and manufacturing careers, DSJ Global provides permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruiting opportunities to a variety of specialized sectors. The firm has a wide range of job openings available, and with the help and advice of DSJ Global's diligent advisors, defining your next career step or securing business-critical talent for your organization is hassle-free. Roles available through DSJ Global include Director of Warehouse Operations, Strategic Buyer – Direct Materials, Procurement & Analytics Manager – Pharma Industry, Site Procurement Manager – Biotech industry, Strategic Sourcing Manager – Capital Expenditures, Supply Chain Planning Manager – Medical Device, Production Manager, Quality Assurance Manager – Leading North America Food Company, Director of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, and Quality Assurance Supervisor. Get in touch today to speak with a consultant about some of the exciting opportunities available through DSJ Global.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates". He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global US

DSJ Global US provides permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that solve key hiring hassles for organizations and provide opportunities for talented people to make that next career-defining move.