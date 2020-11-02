Manufacturing Recruiters in the US – A Wealth of Opportunity for Tech Savvy Professionals

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2020 -- The US economy has experienced a downturn in the previous six to 8 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies in cities from the west to east coast are searching for talented individuals who can be part of teams behind the end-to-end supply chain process. It is vitally important that these professionals are onboarded in a speedy and efficient manner as the country needs a highly effective logistics, supply chain, procurement and technical operations workforce to survive. Technological advances and the Fourth Industrial Revolution has caused a wave of disruption with an aging workforce unable to keep up with the heightened competitiveness between companies. Real-time data, demand forecasting and artificial intelligence (AI) are amongst the innovations which are driving the demand for new schools. DSJ Global's consultants are experts in their chosen fields and have a wealth of knowledge on each sector to ensure your hiring decisions are intelligently designed and implemented.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



DSJ Global are the leading specialist recruitment agency for procurement and supply chain professionals. Their extensive portfolio of candidates and clients spans over 60 countries globally as they have worked tirelessly since their founding in 2008 to build a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals who provide significant market updates and risk assessments. As part of the Phaidon International group, DSJ Global are the chosen recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. Their team of 750+ employees and consultants are based in 12+ office locations worldwide with expert local knowledge of cities across the country from New York to Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The opportunity for career growth is enormous with the firm not only supplying bespoke recruitment solutions for procurement and supply chain but also logistics and technical operations. DSJ Global understand that it takes hard work and dedication to recruit the ideal candidate which is why they give companies peace of mind when it comes to their biggest issue: talent acquisition. The firm offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions.



DSJ Global understand the importance of sustaining a healthy work-life balance given the current situation which has caused turbulence to the usual schedule many workers are used to. Some are working from home full time while others may be splitting their working time between the office and home. The firm have put together a report to offer business leaders support on how to guide their employees when it comes to ensuring their health and happiness. Promoting a healthy work-life balance is vital to the longevity of employee morale and the overall success of the company.



Roles currently available through DSJ Global include: logistics manager, commodity manager, master scheduler, senior procurement analyst, global supply chain manager, senior enterprise category leader, electronics procurement manager, procurement operations specialist and global category lead – infrastructure and core technology. Career prospects are fruitful in the US with many hiring managers on a keen search for talented professionals who will ensure their needs are met and their company's profits remain in the black and keep out of the red. Get in touch today to find out how you can make the next move in your career.



To find out more information about logistics and supply chain jobs visit https://www.dsjglobal.com/jobs/united-states.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global US: +1 646 759 4560.



- For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.com.



- DSJ Global US provides permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that solve key hiring hassles for organisations and provide opportunities for talented people to make that next career-defining move.