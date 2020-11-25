Manufacturing Recruiters in the US – Wide Spread Opportunities Across the Country for Logical Thinking Professionals

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2020 -- Roles in manufacturing are varied and exciting. The opportunity for career progression with the support and guidance of DSJ Global's consultants is imminent for the right professionals. Individuals working in manufacturing must be logical thinkers with a knack for grasping technological changes and create calm from chaos. Job roles can include tasks such as troubleshooting and managing the use of manufacturing tools, to transferring procedures from development engineering to manufacturing and validating the release of new products. Such a varied sector requires the expertise of a firm who have over a decade's worth of knowledge in the field.



DSJ Global are leading the way for successful, unmatched manufacturing recruitment for over a decade. The firm have built a worldwide network of mid-to-senior professionals to guide their creation of bespoke recruitment solutions for candidates and clients across the US, Europe and Asia. DSJ Global have a large team of 750+ employees and consultants based in 12+ office locations with connections in 60+ countries globally. By investing heavily in their consultants training, the firm has guaranteed optimal results at the end of the recruitment process for both candidates and clients. The firm's goal is to provide fast, efficient, long lasting professional relationships which will be of equal benefit to everyone involved. As part of the Phaidon International group, DSJ Global are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. They work with companies of a variety of sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses to create a dynamic database of candidates and clients. The firm work on with a recruitment beyond borders ethic in mind to establish global connections as to not limit their candidates to local opportunities.



DSJ Global offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a wide range of specialist sectors, procurement, technical operations, logistics and supply chain. The firm's extensive network of highly skilled professionals allows them to make informed decisions of market updates and trends while giving their clients risk analysis. DSJ Global have developed close relationships with their clients due to their open policy on risks in the industry, making sure each option has been taken into consideration with each recruitment decision.



The firm have recently published a whitepaper detailing advice and guidance on refreshing the work-life balance of employees. This is a vital paper for anyone in a leadership role to read as it will give you tips and tricks on how to connect with your staff while working remotely and ensure their productivity and wellbeing are the top priority. This period of working from home has extended far longer than many of us expected, however, we must take advantage of the opportunity and make sure everyone is able to perform to their highest ability while not in the usual work setting. This has its challenges and those should be respected and understood by managers and employers globally.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the manufacturing sectors and help them secure top talent."



The roles currently available through DSJ Global have immense career progression opportunities. These roles include: sourcing manager, senior production planner, senior demand planner, continuous improvement manager, European contract manufacturing specialist, production manager, site director, plant manager, business unit manager and senior director operations, to name just a few. For the right individuals who are ambitious and enthusiastic, there is a huge possibility of career growth in the long term. The sector's hiring managers are looking to build teams of dedicated personnel to lead the industry forward into the future.



