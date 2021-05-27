Manufacturing Recruiter's in the USA 2021

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2021 -- The reliance on multiple organizations to produce components has never been a greater driving factor in a company's success or failure in today's manufacturing industry. Global procurement and processing have resulted in an ongoing, complex, supply chain ecosystem, with a plethora of coursing and production options. As a result, a dynamic, interconnected network of vendors has emerged. Situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic highlight and intensify supply chain flaws, and with producers pursuing lean principles, the supply chain is stretched even further.



Since 2008, DSJ Global's team of skilled professionals has provided permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment opportunities for global firms, leveraging their unrivaled local expertise of the US logistics and supply chain sectors. Their global network of over one million business experts provides the team at DSJ Global with key industry insights and a thorough understanding of the logistics and supply chain markets, enabling them to engage in a universal hiring strategy. DSJ Global is the preferred logistics and supply chain recruitment firm for 71 global leaders as part of the industry-leading Phaidon International Group. The firm specializes in finding applicants to undertake supply chain jobs and those looking to explore manufacturing careers. DSJ Global works with a variety of business types, from agile start-ups to long-established industrial corporations, in order to provide applicants with a diverse range of organizations and career opportunities.



There are currently a wide range of varied positions across the United States, from New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, Dallas and Charlotte. DSJ Global's devoted experts are committed to delivering unmatched advice, guidance and feedback during each stage of the recruiting process, from source to hire. Roles currently available through DSJ Global include: Environmental Heald and Safety Manager, Production Manager, Quality Assurance Manager, Director of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Quality Assurance Supervisor, Manufacturing Supervisor, Maintenance Supervisor, Associate Director – Vendor Management, Supply Planner, and Plant Manager. These roles represent just a handful of the positions available through DSJ Global, all of which offer great opportunities and exciting career growth. To identify your next career step or source business-critical talent for your company, contact DSJ Global today.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global US

DSJ Global US provides permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that solve key hiring hassles for organizations and provide opportunities for talented people to make that next career-defining move.