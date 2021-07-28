Manufacturing Recruitment and Technology Development in Electric Vehicles

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2021 -- Electric Vehicles (EV) are gathering a huge amount of momentum and the drive is today coming from consumers as much as trendsetters and fans of cutting-edge tech. This has generated a huge increase in the amount of manufacturing being devoted to EVs with new projects being announced all the time across the USA. One of the most recent is SK Siltron's US unit, which is planning to invest $300 million in Michigan, at a time when US car makers are funneling tens of billions of dollars into the EV market. The injection of investment by SK Siltron's US unit will focus on expanding the company's silicon carbide wafer manufacturing. It is forecast to generate around 150 jobs in Michigan in the EV production market in the state. It's not just consumers and the auto world that are increasingly focusing on EVs as a solution to future problems. The Biden Administration has also made this a priority, seeking out $174 billion-worth of funding to grow charging networks and create more EV subsidies. EVs are going to have a key role to play in manufacturing recruitment and technology development going forward.



Established in 2008, DSJ Global has been a powerhouse in manufacturing recruitment and technology development hiring ever since the firm was first set up. Expertise at the firm covers all major areas of the end-to-end supply chain process, including procurement, technical operations and logistics and the team has a great deal of experience supporting organizations of all sizes, from agile start-ups to internationally renowned brands. Permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions are created individually, tailored for the specific needs of businesses in this sector. DSJ Global has established a reach that extends across the country, including to major cities such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Despite the challenges of the past year, DSJ Global has continued to facilitate connections between talented people and organisations where a fresh injection of innovation and creativity could really make a difference, navigating the pandemic with a combination of technology support and specialist insight.



Strength in the local industry in the USA is combined with a robust international reach at DSJ Global. The firm is part of a 750+ global workforce as well as being the go-to recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as a member of the Phaidon International group. This is a unique strength that stands the team at DSJ Global in good stead when it comes to manufacturing recruitment and technology development hiring that is truly without borders. Consultants at the firm work with best-in-class technology and strategies and are consistently trained to ensure standards of service delivery remain high. There are many different opportunities available via DSJ Global in the US, in manufacturing recruitment and technology development as well as many other areas. These include: Manufacturing Operations Manager, Quality Engineer, Procurement Analyst and Strategic Sourcing Manager [Indirect Procurement].



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more about Manufacturing Recruitment and Technology Development visit https://www.dsjglobal.com.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact DSJ Global: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about DSJ Global USA services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.com/.



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.