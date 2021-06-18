Manufacturing Recruitment and Wearable Tech

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2021 -- Wearable technology is a market that is fast expanding in the USA, as innovators and manufacturers start to further explore the possibilities that are offered by smart electronic devices that are worn on, or close to, the skin. However, that's not where this type of technology has to end, as one company is now pioneering wearables that also deliver healing. HealthWear is a new category of wearable technology that uses innovation to help solve health issues and ease aches and pains. It has been developed by Nufabrx - a proprietary biomaterial platform- in partnership with AFFOA, the DoD-sponsored manufacturing innovation institute and a member of the Manufacturing USA network. The technology is designed around fabric that has been infused with active ingredients that are released by triggers, such as the temperature of the body. The wearer benefits from a long-lasting dermal release of medicines, vitamins or supplements. The first ever product manufactured by the company was a pillowcase infused with tea tree and lavender to treat problem skin overnight.



Innovation continues to drive this industry and effective manufacturing recruitment is vital for any business keen to evolve as the sector does. DSJ Global is a leading specialist in manufacturing recruitment, as well as hiring for the wider supply chain, with expertise that extends back to 2008 when the firm was first established. Specialist consultants work with talented people and organisations across the USA, making effective connections to enable both to thrive. This has meant establishing a manufacturing recruitment presence in key cities across the country, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco.



DSJ Global has a strong international reach and is part of a 750+ global workforce as well as being the go-to recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as a member of the Phaidon International group. The team's expertise is extensive and covers all areas of this thriving industry, including supply chain, procurement, technical operations and logistics.



The past year has created significant change in the manufacturing sector and it's more important than ever for organisations to recruit creative and driven teams that can embed resilience and flexibility into the business. With manufacturing recruitment expertise and a deep insight into the sector in the USA, and internationally, DSJ Global is able to continue to support effective hiring practices whatever the market conditions. Highly trained consultants work with best-in-class recruitment strategies and technologies, creating innovation solutions designed to help overcome the key challenge of talent. Ever since the firm was first established the priority has always been to provide peace of mind to candidates and organisations that the hiring process is in safe hands. There are currently many opportunities in manufacturing and procurement available via DSJ Global in the USA, including: Director of Operations, Supply Chain Manager, Production Supervisor, Buyer/Planner, Strategic Sourcing Specialist, Compliance Procurement Manager and Quality Assurance Supervisor.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.