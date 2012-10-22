Manufacturing Skills Quickly Achieved by Scientific Management Techniques According to SentinelandEnterprise.com

Londonderry, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- SMT was recently profiled in SentinelandEnterprise.com by Alana Melanson. The journalist authored a feature titled, Experts: Training, education can boost local manufacturing, and noted in honor of National Manufacturing Day, the North Central Massachusetts Chamber of Commerce invited local educational institutes and industry leaders to speak about the work they are doing together to further manufacturing and create skilled workers for the field.



Unique solutions are in high demand as the manufacturing skills shortage grows more acute globally. Scientific Management Techniques (SMT), the global leader in industrial skills assessments and skills training programs reached the 900,000 industrial skill assessments milestone. Launched in 1970 with the introduction of their hands-on Mechanical skills assessment machine, SMT has grown to enjoy a worldwide presence with proprietary portable industrial skills assessment machines.



In addition to the mechanical skills test device, SMT manufactures portable Electrical, PLC, and CNC skills assessment devices. These hands-on machines and SMT’s non-verbal, non-written, performance-based assessment methodology are used by industrial organizations across a wide variety of platforms to identify and measure the skills and competencies of candidates and incumbents.



Students at Nypro University, as the company calls its training program, often start with a certificate in plastics technology, which is taught both at Nypro and online, with credits coming from FSU.



"It was the first and continues to be the only certificate in plastics technology that is fully accredited and transferable into any other school, probably in the world, but certainly in the United States," said Angelo Sabatalo, corporate director of organizational development and training at Nypro.



Programs like this offer a much shorter time period for students and employees to learn the skills and degrees they need to succeed, he said. Those wishing to further their education may opt to pursue an associate degree in manufacturing technology, with credits coming from MWCC. Students may then opt to transfer all of their credits back to FSU, where they may pursue a bachelor degree in industrial maintenance. In response to a changing industry, Nypro and MWCC further collaborated in 2007 to offer a technical certificate in advanced processing and robotics.



All of the training is performance based, Sabatalo said, and Nypro has collaborated with Scientific Management Techniques, Inc., to begin to use machines that will assess the skills and aptitudes of current and new employees and students to determine where their strengths lie and where they need assistance. This can then be used to develop further training programs, and to test whether or not training has been successful, he said.



Scientific Management Techniques (www.scientific-management.com) is the global leader in performance-based skill assessments for industry. The assessment capabilities, together with demand-driven skills training program, are used in manufacturing and education organizations in thirty-one countries to solve the skills shortage and drive industrial productivity.



