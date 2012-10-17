Manufacturing Skills Shortage Challenge Solved by Scientific Management Techniques According to AutomationMedia.com

Londonderry, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Scientific Management Techniques (http://www.scientific-management.com) is the global leader in performance-based skill assessments for industry. The assessment capabilities, together with demand-driven skills training program, are used in manufacturing and education organizations in thirty-one countries to solve the skills shortage and drive industrial productivity.



Manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, recently reported for AutomationMedia.com, in a feature article titled, “Called Boiling Point? The Skills Gap In US Manufacturing,” that Scientific Management Techniques (SMT) and Southwest Tennessee Community College collaborated to design and deliver a highly effective solution to the industrial skills shortage in the Memphis market. This model has national implications to solving the skills gap within the next year.



Stephen Berry, President of SMT, stated, "It has become clear that 'solution driven' community colleges like Southwest, collaborating with local industry, are positioned to deliver targeted training that will dramatically improve workforce skills as well as deliver the requisite productivity improvement for manufacturers. Working with Memphis manufacturing stakeholders, Southwest is proactively leading the way and delivering the model solution for other schools. Schools are working closely with manufacturers and workforce professionals to improve employability and industrial performance."



Getting Labor the Needed Skillsets Rapidly



SMT achieves these objectives due to the demand-driven curriculum design and the extensive use of over two hundred (200) hands-on training aids. The on-going skills shortage mandates this robust curriculum and training methodology; it translates efficiently into formal education as schools work with industry to identify effective training solutions creating workers with the required skillsets. SMT continues to deliver training in industrial facilities and works closely with schools and community colleges.



This approach allows the needed skillsets to be acquired quickly; in months, not years. Nowhere is that more urgent than among returning veterans. The US Department of Labor recently reported that 10.9% of post-9/11 military veterans are unemployed. That significant two-plus percentage points, higher than the national unemployment rate, is simply an unacceptable. There are 2.2 million post-9/11 military veterans in the US and the only way to honor these brave men and women who served this country is to ensure they are equipped with the needed skills to capture gainful employment. John C. Churchill, Director of Corporate Training and Continuing Education for Southwest Tennessee Community College noted, "The skills of the military personnel are transferable to industry. In an 80 to 120 hour course they can be job ready and collecting a paycheck."



