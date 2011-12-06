Wear-Cote Seeing the Benefits of E2

Glastonbury, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2011 -- For over 30 years, Wear-Cote has been a leader in the nickel-plating process, with the experience to offer a superior product at competitive prices. Its patented Wear-Cote alloy offers uniformity, durability, corrosion resistance, and low friction properties to Wear-Cote’s military, aerospace, and food processing equipment customers. Wear-Cote’s superior plating techniques allow its customers to use alternative metals, keeping their own costs under control.



In the world of computer software, ten years is a lifetime. In 2002, when Wear-Cote’s software hit the ten-year mark, Office Manager Laura Henry knew it was time to make a change. With all of the advances in software technology, she was certain she could find something that would better suit her company’s growing need for more accurate job tracking and for better, easier access to job costing information. Additionally, a system that could combine shop management with Wear-Cote’s accounting requirements would really streamline operations. Laura chose the E2 Shop System, which allowed her to link shop operations with accounting, and keep a better handle on both.



The news from Wear-Cote is good: With E2, Wear-Cote employees are now able to track jobs during processing in the plant. Data collection terminals allow them to know where the jobs are, without even leaving their desks. Job costing information is easy to access with the E2 system. The accounting portion of the system is very easy to use, and provides information at their fingertips. Technical Support is great, too. Even challenging questions and issues are taken care of quickly.



The E2 Shop System is comprehensive manufacturing software that puts total shop floor control at your fingertips. Designed just for job shops and make-to-order or contract manufacturers, E2 equips you to see your business like never before, and get the big picture on the best way to manage it.



Gather and analyze time and attendance information more easily and accurately then ever using DataCollect, E2's shop floor data collection program. You'll know labor costs in real time and eliminate the errors associated with traditional job-posting methods. Track time by: employee, operation, machine or job. DataCollect gives you the flexibility to enter time using touch screen, time clock, manual or laser gun readers that precisely track employee and job routing information.