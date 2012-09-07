Manufacturing Specialists Helps California Companies Produce Custom Parts & Components

Murrieta, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2012 -- Bringing a new product for the first time to an industry is am exciting and inspiring achievement for a lot of companies, product inventors, engineers and entrepreneurs. One company is making that a definite reality for numerous businesses and individuals by utilizing its online custom manufacturing marketplace at http://MFGpartners.net Today, the American Machine Shops Network is pleased to introduce its latest California-based custom manufacturers specializing in custom machining, sheet metal fabrication, molds, die & tool, prototyping and other services.



Jerald Freeman, spokesperson for AMSN said the Golden State is prime for a manufacturing boost with its growing high-tech marketplace and developing markets throughout numerous industries. According to Freeman, MFGpartners.net continues to be the leader online for those sourcing for a trusted, reliable and quality-approved machine/job shop by enabling thousands of users to explore offerings from machining, fabricating and molding specialists as well as submit RFQs directly to such suppliers at http://MFGpartners.net/rfq.html In addition, Freeman noted the website is 'shovel read' for those that need custom manufacturing services with a rapid turnaround and on-time delivery.



“Over the last several months the MFGpartners.net team has been contacting business professionals throughout the great state of California to help them find a suitable manufacturer of machined and fabricated parts made from various materials,” said Freeman. He concluded, “Today businesses all over California have used MFGpartners.net, including Los Angeles, San Jose, San Franciso, San Diego, Fresno, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Ana, Oakland and Sacramento to source for quality machining, precision welded, molds and custom fabricated products made in the USA.”



California manufacturers and other qualified U.S. Manufacturers interested in joining the American Machine Shops Network can get further information at http://MFGpartners.net/advertise



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



