Manulife Investment Management Continues Expansion Into Europe

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2022 -- Germany is the biggest and fastest growing fund market in Europe, currently with assets of more than EUR 3 billion and an annual growth rate of 8.6%. So, it's no surprise that there are many investment businesses keen to establish a base and focus on growth in this part of Europe. Manulife Investment Management is one of those key players. In a move that will further strengthen its expansion the firm has appointed a new managing director of sales and relationship management in Germany in Nicole Kudlek. Kudlek will be based at the firm's new office, which is located in Frankfurt Am Main. Her role will be to identify new business opportunities in the German institutional market, signaling the organisation's intention to expand further here. Kudlek will be looking for ways to support Manulife Investment Management's strategic growth initiative, providing more fuel for DACH and EMEA expansion of the firm's asset management business.



Investment management recruitment is a key area for Selby Jennings, a leading specialist recruiter to the banking and financial services sector since 2004. The firm is well established in Europe and has become a go-to for organisations keen to expand here in the way that Manulife Investment Management is seeking to do. One of the reasons for this is that Selby Jennings is not just renowned for expertise in investment management recruitment but many other areas of hiring too, including commodities, private wealth management, financial technology, quantitative research and trading and insurance and actuarial. The firm has compiled a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years and has a network of contacts at enterprises across the sector, from disruptive start-ups to international finance institutions. Permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions provide options for any type of hiring need for each of these enterprises - and in most skills gap scenarios.



Selby Jennings has nationwide reach for investment management recruitment in Germany, including to most major cities, such as Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne. This is in addition to an extensive global network - the team in Germany is part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce. Not only that but the firm is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Strong networks and international reach at the firm are backed up by a resilient and specialist internal team nurtured over the years. Consultants continue to receive training on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class technology and strategies. There are many roles available via Selby Jennings today, including Real Estate Analyst, Private Equity Associate, Senior Compliance Monitoring Officer and in Private Equity Fund Investing.



The team at Selby Jennings said, "Little did we know that the pandemic would spark a new chapter for financial services. From ever-evolving regulations, mercurial consumer expectations, digital transformation, to the heightened competition from incumbents and new entrants, financial services verticals evolved at lightning speed – all while in a stage of poised recovery with the need to future-proof operations from additional disruption.



Alongside challenges brought on by the pandemic, financial services in 2021 were gripped by the wider political and socio-economic context that was Brexit, as banks and financial institutions packed their bags to move some, or all, of their operations to cities across Europe. However, Financial Services were one of the few bright spots of the past year, providing fuel to the economy and scaling up in a time where many sectors wouldn't take the risk. 2022 is already shaping up to be a record-breaking year in terms of talent movement, and we can't wait to help clients secure that world-class talent."



