Many Businesses Are Downgrading from QuickBooks Enterprise to QuickBooks Pro

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- QuickBooks experts believe small business owners do not need the Enterprise version of QuickBooks if they do not exceed more than 14,500 products, customers, or vendors.



Because most company files do not exceed those limits QuickBooks Pro and Premier would be ideal. They offer the same features at a lower price.



The primary difference between QuickBooks Pro and Enterprise is functionality. QuickBooks Pro is considered a very basic and simple version of QuickBooks Desktop that is mainly designed for smaller businesses that only require a few simultaneous users.



QuickBooks Enterprise, on the other hand, is an extensive – not to mention more costly- desktop product intended primarily for larger rapidly growing businesses that need the most functionality from their accounting software.



QuickBooks Pro has a one-time cost of $299.95 while QuickBooks Enterprise has a minimum annual subscription cost of $1155 which covers one user for the QuickBooks Enterprise Silver version. The QuickBooks Enterprise Gold and Platinum costs $1,502 and $1,848 for one user.



QuickBooks Enterprise has the ability to support up to 1 million list items, users, and vendors. QuickBooks Pro can only track up to 14,500 items. Nevertheless, QuickBooks Pro is a simple yet powerful product that can handle all of your accounting needs from paying invoices, to effectively managing sales and other taxes, and can be utilized by three users simultaneously.



Josie McDowell finds that her business does well enough with QuickBooks Pro. "I can organize all my accounting needs – from invoices to viewing profit and loss statements to sales and tax management- while allowing three users to work simultaneously," McDowell said.



E-Tech, a leading North American QuickBooks data repair and migration service, specializes in the seamless transition from QuickBooks Enterprise to QuickBooks Accountant, Online, Pro/ Premier, or QuickBooks for Mac, without any loss of data. The service includes conversion of all lists, transactions, custom templates, users, payroll data and service subscriptions, included with a service guarantee. The conversion supports US, Canada, UK and Australian/NZ Reckon Accounts editions of QuickBooks.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks Enterprise Conversion Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/quickbooks-enterprise-uk-conversion/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk