Many Businesses Lack Appropriate Security to Keep Consumers Safe

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Company security has always been a big concern, and this is even more true since 9/11 and the World Trade Center attack. It is important that a business offers a safe and secure environment to consumers in order to stay competitive and succeed today.



Numerous surveys and studies have shown that customers and clients are reassured and feel safer when there is a visible security presence in place. In the last decade the security needs that a company may have has increased dramatically, and today there are many more threats and possible dangers than ever before. Some businesses are not aware of all these risks and that could have a devastating impact on the business and employees.



Proper Training Is Critical In The Security Industry!



In recent years the security industry has undergone many changes. New technologies make identifying threats more challenging, and the possible security risks and greater than ever. According to Building Security Services owner and CEO, Joseph Ferdinando, employee training is one of the most important components. Well trained security personnel are key to identifying and defusing any potential threats.



When he started Building Security Services in 1982 Joseph Ferdinando saw a need that was not being met. The way that security was viewed and being undertaken at the time was not sufficient given the increasing threats and risks that were in place. Many companies that provided this service were stuck in the past, and they were not meeting the modern needs that businesses had. This is when the idea for Building Security Services was formed.



Technological Advancements Create Unique Challenges That Businesses Must Face!



As technology advances it is important that security knowledge and procedures keep pace in order to eliminate any exposure or threats that the company may face. As new threats and potential dangers emerge any security provider must stay on top of this and ensure that their clients are well protected.



Guns and physical violence are no longer the only risks that are faced by businesses and consumers. Explosives, acts of terrorism, disgruntled employees, and even mentally ill individuals can all pose extreme security risks in the public sector. While there is no way to prevent every possible risk it is possible to manage these when the right security team and company is used.



According to Building Security Services CEO Joseph Ferdinando the team chosen should examine all of the ways that security could become a problem and work proactively to prevent these events from occurring. Numerous companies do not take this step and that could leave consumers at risk.



About Building Security Services, Inc.

Building Security Services, Inc. is a family owned and operated company that was founded in 1982 by Joseph Ferdinando. Services are provided to the states of New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. The business is dedicated to providing the best possible service\to clients, and utilizing the most advanced security measures available to protect the public and you can see more information at their website http://www.buildingsecurity.com.



