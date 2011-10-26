Many Businesses Still Unaware of Advantages of Virtual Private Servers, Says interServer.net

Secaucus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2011 -- According to InterServer.net, many businesses are still unaware of the benefits of utilizing VPS hosting for their online marketing efforts. InterServer.net specializes in Web hosting and cheap VPS for growing businesses.



The growth of any online marketing business is not only dependant on the desirability of the products and services they offer, but also the ability for potentially thousands of users to simultaneously access the site, find their ideal solution and make the purchase simply and without hassle. Virtual Private Servers (VPS) offer the scalability and price savings in Web hosting that businesses are looking for. However, some VPS hosting providers offer more flexibility than others.



InterServer has over 11 years of experience in complex and managed hosting set ups for small to medium sized companies. Unlike many hosting providers, InerServer is built on flexibility and configurability for the client. “Our clients can choose from Linux operating such as Centos VPS, Ubuntu VPS, Debian VPS or Windows VPS operating systems with cPanel or Direct Admin options for Centos VPS,” said an InterServer specialist. “All packages are Instant setup VPS, so once your payment is approved, the setup is completed within 15 minutes.”



In addition, the provider offers monthly billing with anytime cancellation. InterServer installed VPS are fully managed and come with one IP address and an optional five additional IPs on a VPS or Cloud. Clients can purchase additional IPs for one dollar per IP per month, directly in the control panel. “We offer cheap windows VPS that is unparalleled in the industry and our cPanel and Direct Admin control panels on our Linux VPS are highly flexible,” said the InterServer specialist.



InterServer owns and operated their Datacenter in Secaucus NJ with the recent addition of a new West Coast data center in Los Angeles. From Litespeed RAID-1 Web Servers and Solid State Drive MySQL to 24/7 phone and ticket support, daily/weekly/monthly data backup and rotation and over 70 network peers, InterServer aims to provide more and better services than all of its competitors combined. Online commerce and credit card information is safe and secure with the strongest 256 bit SSL encryption available.



The hosting provider’s cheap VPS hosting packages provide a variety of disk space and bandwidth levels as well as unlimited sub domains, email addresses and forwarders, SSH/SFTP/SCP and Web-based file manager in addition to a plethora of other features.



InterServer was established in April 1999 as a Web presence provider. Over the years they have expanded their product line to include dedicated servers, colocation and managed services. In 2006 InterServer built its own datacenter in Secaucus, New Jersey with a West Coast Data Center Following in 2011. Their exceptional service makes them the leading choice for many online operations today.