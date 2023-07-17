Many Common Home Cooling Problems Can Be Addressed by Homeowners

Land O'Lakes, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2023 -- As the summer months bring an increased reliance on air conditioning service in the Land O' Lakes, FL, area, homeowners are advised to understand the signs of common cooling issues that can be identified and solved without the need to wait for a service call, says Cornerstone Pros.



In instances where an air conditioner does not turn on, there are a number of steps homeowners can take to diagnose the problem. These include ensuring that power is flowing to the unit, checking that the thermostat is set properly and inspecting the drain line for excess water.



If the air conditioner is freezing over, homeowners can ensure proper airflow by regularly changing the air filter. Other issues, such as a low refrigerant level or leak, will require professional assistance.



While DIY solutions are a great way to save money and avoid prolonged discomfort, it is important that homeowners do not attempt any repairs or solutions they don't feel comfortable doing. Even through a busy season like the summer, Cornerstone Pros will be happy to send a technician out to help as soon as possible.



For those interested in further assistance or other services, including air purifier suggestions for added home safety, please contact Cornerstone Pros at 813.993.7995 or reach out online.



